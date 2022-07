Joe Biden says ‘best days still lie ahead’ as US marks Independence Day

Americans are marking Independence Day as the nation struggles to maintain the bonds that keep the country together.

July 4 arrived as the US was rocked by hearings over the January 6 insurrection and with the country awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns.

Yet many also see cause to celebrate: the deadly danger of the pandemic has lessened and, despite its fault lines, America’s democracy survives.

“The Fourth of July is a sacred day in our country – it’s a time to celebrate the goodness of our nation, the only nation on Earth founded based on an idea: that all people are created equal,” President Joe Biden tweeted. “Make no mistake, our best days still lie ahead.”

It is a day for taking off work, flocking to parades, devouring hot dogs and burgers at garden barbecues and gathering under a canopy of stars and exploding fireworks – in many cases, for the first time in three years amid easing coronavirus precautions.

Baltimore, for one, is resuming its Independence Day celebrations after a two-year hiatus, to the delight of residents such as Kirstan Monroe.

“I’m happy to see that downtown is getting back together, how it’s supposed to be,” she said.

Colourful displays big and small will light up the night sky in cities from New York to Seattle to Chicago to Dallas. However others, particularly in drought-stricken and wildfire-prone regions of the West, will forgo them.

Phoenix is also again going without fireworks – not because of the pandemic or fire concerns but due to supply-chain issues.

Independence Day doesn’t feel like much of a celebration when our basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are on the chopping block. Today, I encourage you to imagine what this nation could be if and when we live up to our values. — Tish James (@TishJames) July 4, 2022

In emotional ceremonies across the country, some will swear oaths of citizenship, qualifying them to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

During a ceremony for naturalised citizens held at Mount Vernon, the Virginia home of George Washington, treasury secretary Janet Yellen was due to tell 52 people originally from 42 different countries that they were essential to building a strong labour force.

“Immigrants strengthen our workforce, and, in the process, help drive the resiliency and vitality of our economy,” Ms Yellen will say.

To be sure, these are precarious times: An economic recession lurks, and the national psyche is raw from mass shootings such as those seen recently at a Texas school and a New York supermarket.

Sharp social and political divisions have also been laid bare by recent Supreme Court decisions overturning the constitutional right to abortion and striking down a New York law limiting who may carry a gun in public.

“Independence Day doesn’t feel like much of a celebration when our basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness are on the chopping block,” tweeted New York attorney general Tish James, a Democrat. “Today, I encourage you to imagine what this nation could be if and when we live up to our values.”

USAGov wishes you a happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/p4iPQVzsWG — USAGov (@USAGov) July 4, 2022

But for many, July 4 is also a chance to set aside political differences and to celebrate unity.

“There’s always something to divide or unite us,” says Eli Merritt, a political historian at Vanderbilt University whose upcoming book traces the fraught founding of the United States in 1776.

But he sees the January 6 hearings probing last year’s storming of the US Capitol as a reason for hope, an opportunity to rally behind democratic institutions.

Even though not all Americans or their elected representatives agree with the committee’s work, Mr Merritt is heartened by the fact that it is at least somewhat bipartisan with some Republicans joining in.

“Moral courage as a locus for Americans to place hope, the willingness to stand up for what is right and true in spite of negative consequences to oneself,” he said. “That is an essential glue of constitutional democracy.”