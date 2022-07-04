Search

04 Jul 2022

Italian judge ends detention for director Paul Haggis in sex abuse case

Italian judge ends detention for director Paul Haggis in sex abuse case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Jul 2022 9:25 PM

A judge in Italy on Monday ordered that film director Paul Haggis be released from detention at his hotel while prosecutors decide whether to pursue their investigation into whether he allegedly had sex with a woman without her consent over two days, his lawyer said.

Michele Laforgia told The Associated Press that his client, who is also a screenwriter and an Academy Award winner, that Haggis was still in Italy.

The ruling was made by judge Vilma Gilli, based in Puglia, southern Italy.

Canada-born Haggis, 69, was detained by police on June 19 in Puglia after a woman told authorities that he had non-consensual sex with her over two days while he was in Italy for an arts festival in the tourist town of Ostuni.

He said he  was innocent, according to the lawyer.

Laforgia said in text messages that the judge had ruled there were neither signs of violence nor abuse found on the woman, who prosecutors have described as young and foreign, and by Italian media as a 28-year-old Englishwoman.

Corriere della Sera newspaper, quoting from the judge’s ruling, said she concluded there was an “absence of constrictive violent behaviour” by Haggis.

The judge also noted in the ruling that the woman’s decision to be with Haggis in his lodgings was “spontaneous”, the Italian daily said.

It was judge Gilli who on June 22, after a closed door hearing, had ordered Haggis to remain in detention while the investigation continued.

Prosecutors did not say if they would move to drop the investigation or pursue it after the judge’s ruling.

Asked if the case might be closed, Laforgia replied “let’s see what the prosecutor’s office will do at this point”.

Haggis, who lives in the US, has had other legal problems. In recent years, four women in the US have alleged sexual misconduct by him.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media