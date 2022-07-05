Search

05 Jul 2022

Prosecutors: Two more suspects arrested over murder of crime reporter

Prosecutors: Two more suspects arrested over murder of crime reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

Two suspects in the murder of Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries have been arrested overseas, prosecutors in the Netherlands have announced.

Tuesday’s news comes a day after the suspected “director” of the killing was detained.

The national prosecutor’s office said a 27-year-old man was arrested on the former Dutch Caribbean colony of Curaçao on Monday and a 26-year-old man was detained in Spain on the same day.

Both men are Dutch nationals who will be flown to the Netherlands.

The two were detained as part of the investigation into the person or people who ordered the killing of Mr De Vries, who was shot at close range on a busy Amsterdam street on July 6 last year.

The campaigning journalist died nine days later at the age of 64.

Prosecutors did not give any detail of the identities of the new suspects or their alleged roles in the slaying.

On Monday, prosecutors announced that they had arrested a 27-year-old Polish man suspected of organising the hit.

Two other suspects — the alleged gunman and getaway driver — have stood trial in Amsterdam on a murder charge.

Judges are due to deliver their verdicts on July 14.

Prosecutors sought life sentences for both men.

Mr De Vries made his name as a crime journalist.

Later in his career, he campaigned tirelessly to resolve cold cases.

Before his shooting, Mr De Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine”.

The witness’s brother and his lawyer were both murdered.

Prosecutors last month urged judges to convict the suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, of multiple murders and sentence him to life imprisonment.

Verdicts in his trial are expected next year.

Taghi has not been charged over Mr De Vries’ killing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media