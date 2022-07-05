Search

05 Jul 2022

Activists protest over Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

Activists protest over Spain’s San Fermin bull run festival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Jul 2022 3:25 PM

Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs have been chased by fellow demonstrators through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona to protest against alleged cruelty at the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival.

During the protest, the dinosaurs were supposed to represent bulls, with the chasing mob symbolising the San Fermín revellers.

Activists carried placards reading: “Bullfighting is Prehistoric.”

They said the point was to show that runs could be light-hearted, and held without any cruelty to animals.

The action marks the 18th annual protest led by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta), and the Spanish NGO AnimalNaturalis.

The protests are normally held a day before the festival gets under way with the traditional “chupinazo” firework blast at midday in Pamplona’s town hall square. The runs begin on Thursday.

Chelsea Monroe, Peta senior digital campaign officer said: “Bullfighting is the long ritualised execution of bulls and many tourists who come to the bull runs don’t actually realise that the same bulls they’re running down a couple of streets with are later killed in the bullring that day.

“They’re stabbed over and over again for 20 minutes until they’re dead.

“We want the tourists to know that their money is supporting this really cruel industry.”

The protests do little to dampen enthusiasm for San Fermín, which normally sees Pamplona’s population of 200,000 balloon to some one million during peak times of the nine-day festival.

The festival was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities fear crowd activities at the festival may lead to a major increase in infections this year as well.

The festival highlight is the early morning “encierro”, or run, which sees thousands of people running like mad to avoid six bulls as they charge along a winding, cobblestoned route to the city’s bullring.

The rest of each day is for eating, drinking, dancing, and cultural entertainment.

The six bulls are invariably killed in bullfights each afternoon during the festival.

“The debate over the future of bullfighting in Spain has never been so alive and the authorities must take a clear stance,” said Jana Uritz of AnimalNaturalis in a statement.

“We demand the necessary courage from them to say whether they favour animal torture or, on the contrary, are ready to prohibit such barbarities.”

Bullfighting is still immensely popular in Spain although the movement against it has gained momentum in recent years.

The sport is banned only in the Canary Islands although it is not practiced much, or at all, in some other regions such as Catalonia and the Balearic Islands that include Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

The animal rights groups cite culture ministry figures, saying 90% of Spaniards did not attend any festival event involving bulls in 2014-2015, the last year the issue was surveyed.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media