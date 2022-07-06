Search

06 Jul 2022

North Macedonia: 47 police officers hurt in protests

North Macedonia: 47 police officers hurt in protests

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Police in North Macedonia said 47 officers were hurt, two of them seriously, after a group of mostly young people threw stones, metal bars, eggs and Molotov cocktails at the parliament building in the capital.

Thousands of people have protested nightly in Skopje since the weekend over a French proposal for a compromise aimed at lifting objections by neighbouring Bulgaria to North Macedonia joining the European Union (EU).

Police said 11 protesters were detained on Tuesday night, when the officers were injured.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski condemned the attacks on the police, saying violence cannot be justified.

Another protest is planned for Wednesday evening.

Bulgaria, which as an EU member has veto powers over new members, wants North Macedonia to formally recognise its language has Bulgarian roots, to recognise a Bulgarian minority in the country and to quash “hate speech” against Bulgaria.

Many in North Macedonia say acquiescing would undermine their national identity.

North Macedonia’s president, Stevo Pendarovski, and the government back the proposed French deal, which calls for the country to acknowledge in its constitution the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority.

It would also provide for regular reviews on how the bilateral dispute is being addressed, which could potentially hamper North Macedonia’s future course toward EU membership.

Bulgaria has already formally accepted the French proposal, which now requires the backing of North Macedonia’s parliament.

Politicians are set to convene later this week.

The centre-right main opposition party VMRO-DPMNE, many international law experts and civic organisations counter that the French proposal favours Bulgarian demands, which dispute Macedonian views of regional history, language, identity and heritage.

North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership for 17 years.

The country received a green light in 2020 to begin accession talks, but no date for the start of the negotiations has been set.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media