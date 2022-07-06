Officials: Heavy rain leaves 17 dead over three days in Pakistan

Three days of monsoon rain have left at least 17 people dead and damaged dozens of homes across south-west Pakistan, officials said.

Streets and homes were flooded in various parts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, the provincial disaster management agency said.

Rain has inundated areas across Pakistan, disrupting normal life.

Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, told a press conference in the capital of Islamabad that 77 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June.

She said 39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Baluchistan during that period.

Naseer Nasar, a spokesman at the Baluchistan disaster management agency, told The Associated Press 50 people have been hurt in rain-related incidents in the province since June.

He said rescuers are transporting people to safer places away from floods and rain-hit areas.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning.

The season runs from July until September.