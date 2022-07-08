Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe collapses after being shot at

Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe has been shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech, according the country’s national broadcaster NHK TV.
NHK said Mr Abe was bleeding when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital on Friday.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara in western Japan.
He had been standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the parliament’s upper house.
