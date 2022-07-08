Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos dies at 79

Former Angolan president Jose Eduardo dos Santos has died in a clinic in Barcelona, Spain, the Angolan government said.

He was 79 and died after a long illness, the government said in an announcement on its Facebook page.

The announcement said Mr dos Santos, who ruled Angola for almost 40 years from 1979, was “a statesman of great historical scale who governed … the Angolan nation through very difficult times”.

Mr dos Santos had mostly lived in Barcelona since stepping down in 2017.

Angola’s current head of state, Joao Lourenco, announced five days of national mourning starting on Friday, when the country’s flag will fly at half-mast and public events are cancelled.

Mr dos Santos came to power four years after Angola gained independence from Portugal and became enmeshed in the Cold War as a proxy battlefield.

His political journey spanned single-party Marxist rule in post-colonial years and a democratic system of government adopted in 2008.

He voluntarily stepped down when his health began failing.

In public, Mr dos Santos was unassuming and even appeared shy at times.

But he was a shrewd operator behind the scenes.

He kept a tight grip on the 17th-century presidential palace in Luanda, the southern African country’s Atlantic capital, by distributing Angola’s wealth between his army generals and political rivals to ensure their loyalty.

He demoted anyone he perceived to be gaining a level of popularity that could threaten his command.

Mr dos Santos’ greatest foe for more than two decades was Jonas Savimbi, leader of the Unita rebels whose post-independence guerrilla insurgency fought in the bush aimed to oust Mr dos Santos’ Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola.