Search

08 Jul 2022

Almost 1,000 firefighters battle massive fire in south-east France

Almost 1,000 firefighters battle massive fire in south-east France

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Jul 2022 3:10 PM

Hundred of firefighters backed by water-dropping planes have been battling a large forest fire in south-east France that has forced the evacuation of nearby villages.

Thirteen firefighters have been injured in Bordezac, the village where the fire started.

Overall, 18 firefighters have been hurt amid several forest fires that have burned for days in the region, according to France Info.

The weather — drought, heat and strong winds — is complicating efforts to contain the blaze in the Gard region but its fire service said prospects were “more favourable” on Friday.

Other smaller fires have been extinguished.

The service said more than 1,500 acres have burned so far.

Nearby villages have been evacuated and motorways closed as more than 900 firefighters and two planes fight the flames.

Laurent Joseph, a top official in the neighbouring Bouches-du-Rhone region, told BFM TV that authorities expect to deal with the fire “for several days”.

The fire threatens the Cevennes, a mountainous region partially protected as a Unesco World Heritage site that crosses a large section of south-east France.

France’s national meteorological service put several neighbouring areas on red alert on Friday for fire risks, while its Environment Ministry warned citizens in the area to pay careful attention to fire risks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media