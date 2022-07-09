Search

09 Jul 2022

Russia continuing to ‘raise true hell’ in eastern Ukraine

Russia continuing to ‘raise true hell’ in eastern Ukraine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 11:47 AM

Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor has said.

The Ukrainian government has urged people in Russian-occupied areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means”, while deadly Russian shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south.

The governor of Luhansk, Serhyi Haidai, said Russia launched more than 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces are pressing towards the border with neighbouring Donetsk.

“We are trying to contain the Russians’ armed formations along the entire front line,” Mr Haidai wrote on Telegram.

“So far, there has been no operational pause announced by the enemy. He is still attacking and shelling our lands with the same intensity as before.”

Last week, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk. Analysts predicted Moscow’s troops would take time to rearm and regroup.

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk appealed to residents of Russian-held territories in the south to evacuate so the occupying forces cannot use them as human shields in the event of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Speaking at a news conference late on Friday, Ms Vereshchuk said a civilian evacuation effort was under way for parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. She declined to give details, citing safety considerations.

It was not clear how civilians were expected to safely leave Russian-controlled areas while missile strikes and artillery shelling continue in surrounding areas, or whether they would be allowed to depart or even hear the government’s appeal.

Meanwhile, the war’s death toll continued to rise.

Five people were killed and eight more wounded in Russian shelling on Friday of Siversk and Semyhirya in Donetsk province, its governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Saturday.

Russian missiles killed two people and injured three others on Saturday morning in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih, according to regional authorities.

“They deliberately targeted residential areas,” Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, said.

Kryvyi Rih’s mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said that cluster munitions had been used, and he urged residents not to approach unfamiliar objects in the streets.

Another mayor, in the southern city of Mykolayiv, said explosions were heard there on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Oleksandr Senkevych blamed an ongoing Russian missile attack. He did not mention any casualties.

The British Ministry of Defence reported on Saturday that Russian forces in Ukraine are now being armed with “obsolete or inappropriate equipment”, including MT-LB armoured vehicles taken out of long-term storage.

The MT-LB entered service in the Soviet military in the 1950s and does not provide the same protection as modern armoured vehicles.

“While MT-LBS have previously been in service in support roles on both sides, Russia long considered them unsuitable for most frontline infantry transport roles,” the MoD said on Twitter.

The Russians also have brought Cold War-era tanks out of storage.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media