11 Jul 2022

Ukraine condemns ‘absolute terrorism’ as Russia pounds civilian sites in Kharkiv

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:25 AM

Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city, with a local administrator describing the attacks as “absolute terrorism”.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syneihubov, said three Russian missile strikes on Monday only hit civilian targets in the north-eastern city.

“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects, this is absolute terrorism!” he said.

One of the missiles destroyed a school, another a residential building while the third landed near warehouse facilities, said Mr Syneihubov.

He added that latest reports were that three people had died and 28 were wounded in the attacks.

The strikes came two days after a Russian rocket attack smashed into apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 19 people.

The strike late on Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.

Russian attacks in the east have continued, with the governor of the Luhansk region saying on Monday that the shelling hit settlements on the administrative border with the Donetsk region.

Kremlin forces carried out five missile strikes and four massive rounds of shelling in the area, Serhiy Haidai said.

The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russia earlier this month captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.

After the seizure of Lysychansk some analysts predicted Moscow’s troops would take some time to rearm and regroup but Ukrainian officials said there has been no pause in attacks.

The British military assessed that Russian troops were not getting necessary breaks.

The Ministry of Defence wrote on Twitter that online videos suggested at least one tank brigade in the war was “mentally and physically exhausted” as it had been on active combat duty since the start of the war in February.

The MoD said: “The lack of scheduled breaks from intense combat conditions is highly likely one of the most damaging of the many personnel issues the Russian (defence ministry) is struggling to rectify amongst the deployed force.”

Also on Monday, the main Russian gas pipeline to Germany began a 10-day closure for maintenance amid European fears that Moscow may not turn the flow back on after its completion.

