Search

11 Jul 2022

Faroe Islands put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

Faroe Islands put a cap on dolphin hunt after huge 2021 kill

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

The government in the Faroe Islands is proposing an annual catch limit of 500 white-sided dolphins on a provisional basis for 2022 and 2023, after last year’s slaughter of more than 1,400 in a day led to international condemnation and local criticism.

The hunt in the Danish islands, in the North Atlantic, is part of a traditional four-century-old drive of sea mammals into shallow water, where they are killed for their meat and blubber.

It is not commercial and is authorised, but environmental activists claim it is cruel.

Even people in the Faroes who defend the traditional practice worried that last year’s hunt would draw unwanted attention because it was far larger than previous ones and seemingly took place without the usual organisation.

The semi-independent government said the capping measure was “in response to the unusually large catch” on September 14 last year.

It added that the proposal is expected to be implemented as an executive order by July 25.

“Aspects of that catch were not satisfactory, in particular the unusually large number of dolphins killed,” the government said in a statement, adding that this is “unlikely to be a sustainable level of catch on a long-term annual basis”.

Local media reported there were too many dolphins and too few people on the beach to kill them, sparking fear the slaughter would revive the discussion about the sea mammal drives and put a negative spin on the ancient tradition of the 18 rocky islands located halfway between Scotland and Iceland.

Islanders usually kill up to 1,000 sea mammals — chiefly pilot whales — annually, according to data kept by the Faeroe Islands. In 2020, that included only 35 white-sided dolphins. White-sided dolphins and pilot whales are not endangered species.

Each year, islanders drive herds of the mammals into shallow waters. A blow-hole hook is used to secure the beached animals and their spine and main artery leading to the brain are severed with knives.

The drives are regulated by law and the meat and blubber are shared on a community basis.

The government said it “continues to base its policies and management measures on the right and responsibility of (its) people to utilise the resources of the sea sustainably. This also includes marine mammals, such as pilot whales and dolphins”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media