11 Jul 2022

Monsoon rains kill 147 people in less than month in Pakistan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to 147 as monsoons continue to lash Pakistan, triggering flash floods in some parts of the country, officials said.

The National Disaster Management Authority said 88 women and children are among the dead so far.

The monsoon rains also damaged homes, roads, bridges and power stations across the country.

The situation was particularly dire in the major southern port city of Karachi, where entire neighbourhoods remained submerged on Monday, leaving commuters stranded in places or attempting to wade through knee-deep water on foot or on bicycles.

Some residents arranged for boats to move them to safer places.

“At the moment, the situation is like this that we need to travel by boat rather than in vehicles as the roads are flooded,” said one resident, Abdul Raheem.

Other Karachi residents said they were forced to abandon their cars on submerged roads and walk through waist-high water. Authorities summoned paramilitary troops to help with efforts to drain the waters from flooded streets and rescue people.

The rains are said to be almost twice as heavy as the average downpour at this time of the year. They started in mid-June, initially causing havoc in south-western Baluchistan province, where 63 people have died so far.

In Sindh province, where Karachi is the capital, the disaster agency said at least 26 people had died. Heavy rain also struck Islamabad and eastern Punjab province.

Experts say climate change is the cause for the heavier than average downpours.

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle with the annual deluge, drawing criticism about poor government planning.

The season runs from July to September and experts say rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

Parts of southern Pakistan have faced drought since earlier this year.

