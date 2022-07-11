500 couples whose weddings were hit by coronavirus get second chance in New York

Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic got a second chance at a New York City landmark.
The Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts hosted Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding for 500 couples on Sunday evening in a pavilion outside the site.
Lincoln Centre’s website called it “a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were cancelled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love”.
It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City mayor Eric Adams.
