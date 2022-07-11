Search

UN expects world’s population to reach eight billion in November

The United Nations has said it expects the world’s population to reach eight billion on November 15 and projected that India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation next year.

The report, released on World Population Day, said global population growth fell below 1% in 2020 and is at its slowest rate since 1950.

According to the latest UN projections, the world’s population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and a peak of around 10.4 billion during the 2080s.

It is projected to remain at that level until 2100.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called 2022 a “milestone year” with “the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant”.

The report, World Population Prospects 2022, put the current population at 7.942 billion.

“This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” Mr Guterres said in a statement.

“At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another.”

