Search

12 Jul 2022

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher charged with disability payment fraud

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Jul 2022 8:21 AM

Yellowstone actress Q’Orianka Kilcher has been charged with illegally collecting nearly 97,000 US dollars (£82,000) in disability benefits while working on the TV show, authorities announced.

Kilcher, 32, of North Hollywood, is charged with two felony counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance.

In 2020, Kilcher played Angela Blue Thunder in four episodes of the Paramount Network western, which stars Kevin Costner.

She also portrayed Pocahontas in the 2005 movie The New World and was in 2019’s Dora And The Lost City Of Gold.

While working on Dora in October 2018, Kilcher allegedly injured her neck and right shoulder, the insurance department said.

A year later, Kilcher told a doctor handling the insurance claim that she had been offered work but could not take it because of severe neck pain from her injury, according to the insurance department’s statement.

From 2019 until 2021, Kilcher received 96,838 dollars (£81,660) in temporary disability benefits.

But an investigation later discovered that Kilcher had worked on Yellowstone for several months in 2019 during the period she claimed to be disabled, the department said.

“According to records, she returned to the doctor and started receiving disability benefits five days after last working on the show,” the statement said.

Kilcher surrendered and was arraigned on the charges in May, the statement said.

In a statement, her lawyer, Michael Becker, said Kilcher was a passenger in a production vehicle when she was hurt.

“Third-party doctors verified her injury and entitlement to benefits. Ms Kilcher was at all times candid with her doctors and treatment providers… and she never intentionally accepted benefits that she did not believe she was entitled to,” Mr Becker said.

Kilcher will “vigorously defend herself and asks that she be afforded the presumption of innocence both in and outside the courthouse”, he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media