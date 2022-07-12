Search

12 Jul 2022

Spain’s running of the bulls: One person gored at San Fermín

One person was gored and several people had close shaves in the sixth running of the bulls at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival.

Spanish Red Cross spokesman José Aldaba told reporters at the end of Tuesday’s run that as well as the goring victim, medics treated four other people for bumps and bruises sustained in falls and pile-ups during the speedy run that lasted just over two minutes.

Mr Aldaba said the person gored suffered an injury to the arm.

One bull charged straight into the back of a young woman, knocking her to the ground before lifting another runner into the air and throwing him.

Another runner was dragged along the ground for several meters by a bull whose horn was hooked into the back of his jersey.

In all, four people have been gored in the six runs held so far this year. The other three gorings happened on Monday.

In the 8 am runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, dash frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charge along an 875-metre route through the cobblestone streets of the northern city.

The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors go to the Pamplona festival, which was featured in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises.

The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

