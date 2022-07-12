Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Iran next week

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Iran next week, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin will travel to Tehran next Tuesday to attend a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Iran and Turkey, the so-called Astana format of meetings for Syria-related talks.
Mr Peskov told reporters that during the visit Mr Putin will also have a separate meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.