President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

Sri Lanka’s president fled the country early on Wednesday, slipping away only hours before he promised to resign under pressure from protesters angry over a devastating economic crisis.

But crowds quickly trained their ire on the prime minister, storming his office and demanding he also go.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard a Sri Lankan Air Force plane bound for the Maldives, the air force said in a statement.

That brought little relief to the island nation gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel — and now is beset by political chaos.

Thousands of protesters demanding that Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe step down rallied outside his office compound and some scaled the walls, as the crowd roared its support and tossed water bottles to those charging in.

Some could later be seen inside the building and standing on a rooftop terrace waving Sri Lanka’s flag.

In a move only likely to further enrage protesters, Mr Rajapaksa appointed his prime minister as acting president since he was out of the country, according to the Parliament speaker.

Mr Rajapaksa has yet to resign, but Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said the president assured him he would later in the day.

“We need both … to go home,” said Supun Eranga, a 28-year-old civil servant in the crowd outside Mr Wickremesinghe’s office.

“Ranil couldn’t deliver what he promised during his two months, so he should quit. All Ranil did was try to protect the Rajapaksas.”

But Mr Wickremesinghe has said he would only leave once a new government was in place.

Police initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters outside his office but failed, and more and more marched down the lane toward the compound.

Some protesters who appeared to be unconscious were taken to a hospital.

Amid the chaos, Mr Wickremesinghe declared a nationwide state of emergency, and state television briefly stopped broadcasting.

Protesters have already seized the president’s home and office and the official residence of the prime minister following months of demonstrations that have all but dismantled the Rajapaksa family’s political dynasty, which ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

On Wednesday morning, Sri Lankans continued to stream into the presidential palace. A growing line of people waited to enter the residence, many of whom had travelled from outside the capital of Colombo on public transport.

Protesters have vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone.

For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marvelling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned Mr Wickremesinghe’s private home.

At dawn, the protesters took a break from chanting as the Sri Lankan national anthem blared from speakers. A few waved the flag.

Sithara Sedaraliyanage, 28, and her 49-year-old mother wore black banners around their foreheads that read “Gota Go Home”, the rallying cry of the demonstrations.

“This is the first time people in Sri Lanka have risen like this against a president. We want some accountability,” Ms Sedaraliyanage said.

Protesters accuse the president and his relatives of siphoning money from government coffers for years and Mr Rajapaksa’s administration of hastening the country’s collapse by mismanaging the economy.

The family has denied the corruption allegations, but Mr Rajapaksa acknowledged some of his policies contributed to the meltdown, which has left the island nation laden with debt and unable to pay for imports of basic necessities.

As the protests escalated on Wednesday outside the prime minister’s compound, his office imposed a state of emergency that gives broader powers to the military and police and declared an immediate curfew in the western province that includes Colombo.

The air force said in a statement that it provided an aircraft, with the defence ministry approval, for the president and his wife to travel to the Maldives, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean known for exclusive tourist resorts.

It said all immigration and customs laws were followed.