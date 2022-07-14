Search

14 Jul 2022

Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier

Italian president rejects Draghi’s offer to resign as premier

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 9:25 PM

Italian Premier Mario Draghi’s offer to resign after a populist coalition ally refused to support a key government Bill has been rejected by the nation’s president.

Sergio Mattarella told Mr Draghi to see if he can find a majority in Parliament willing to support him.

Mr Draghi’s broad unity coalition government — which includes parties from the right, the left, the centre and the populist 5-Star Movement — was designed to help Italy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. He took office in February 2021.

Hours earlier, Mr Draghi and his government won a confidence vote, 172-39, in the Senate despite the refusal by the 5-Star Movement to back the Bill, which earmarked 26 billion euros to help consumers and industries struggling with soaring energy prices.

But the snub, orchestrated by 5-Star leader Giuseppe Conte, Mr Draghi’s predecessor, did its damage.

Shortly before heading to the Quirinal presidential palace to tender his resignation, Mr Draghi declared: “The majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more.”

Mr Mattarella told Mr Draghi to instead go back to Parliament and see if he can garner solid support, a palace statement said, adding the resignation was not accepted.

State television said Mr Draghi could speak to Parliament next week, likely on Wednesday.

If Mr Draghi cannot solidly stitch together enough support to carry out his economic reforms, Mr Mattarella could pull the plug on Parliament, setting the stage for an early election as soon as late September. Currently, Parliament’s term expires in spring 2023.

Mr Mattarella had tapped the former European Central Bank chief — who was known as “Super Mario” for his “whatever it takes” rescue of the euro — to pull Italy out of the coronavirus pandemic and lay the groundwork to make use of billions in European Union pandemic recovery funds.

The 5-Stars, who have lost significant support in recent local elections, and have slumped in opinion polls, are in disarray.

Hard-line 5-Star proponents, who were sceptical of joining the government last year, have been complaining that their interests have been ignored.

In the measure voted on Thursday, the 5-Stars opposed a provision to allow Rome to operate a garbage incinerator on the outskirts of the chronically rubbish-choked Italian capital.

In the debate, several senators blasted Mr Conte’s decision to have 5-Star senators boycott the vote.

Being in a government “is not like picking up a menu and deciding, antipasto, no, gelato, yes″, said Emma Bonino, who leads a tiny pro-Europe party.

Others noted that Mr Draghi had increasing become a pivotal figure in Europe as Russia wages war against Ukraine, especially with the impending departure of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Draghi has governed with the support of virtually all of Italy’s main parties, with the exception of the fast-rising far-right Brothers of Italy party, which has demanded that Mr Mattarella pull the plug on Parliament and give Italians a chance to vote in new leaders.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media