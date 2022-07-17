Search

17 Jul 2022

Army experts comb cargo plane crash site in Greece as eight confirmed dead

Army experts comb cargo plane crash site in Greece as eight confirmed dead

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in Greece say they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but that a lot of widespread ordnance remains, while Serbia’s defence minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the incident.

The An-12 cargo plane from Serbia, flown by a Ukrainian aviation crew, crashed into fields between two northern Greek villages late on Saturday.

Its fuselage dragged on the ground for 170 meters (nearly 190 yards) before it disintegrated, authorities said. Locals reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

Serbian defence minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a news conference on Sunday that the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

The Greek army’s Special Joint Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defence Unit cleared two paths for forensics experts to move in on Sunday before leaving.

The new team was on site on Sunday afternoon recovering bodies. They had so far identified six of the eight crew members and aimed to collect their evidence by sunset, authorities said.

Explosives disposal experts had also started working at the site, although it looked like they would have to resume their efforts at dawn on Monday, local authorities said.

It was only when their work was done that Civil Aviation Authority experts would try to retrieve the plane’s black box.

The fire service and police have created an extended security perimeter because of the widespread ordnance. Residents have been allowed to leave their homes since early on Sunday, but have been told that their fields may not be safe to work in because of the likely presence of explosives. Nearby dirt roads have been closed to vehicles.

A plume of white smoke was still rising from the front end of the plane on Sunday morning.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian. The Ukrainian consul in Thessaloniki, who arrived at the crash site, told local officials that the crew were all Ukrainian.

“These were illuminating mortar mines and training (mines). This flight had all necessary permissions in accordance with international regulations,” Mr Stefanovic said.

The plane crashed shortly before 11pm about 25 miles (40km) west of Kavala International Airport.

Minutes before, the pilot had told air traffic controllers he had a problem with one engine and he had to make an emergency landing. He was directed to Kavala Airport but never made it there.

The plane is a Soviet-era four-engine turboprop cargo carrier.

Drone footage shows that small fragments are all that is left of the plane. Firefighters who rushed to the scene on Saturday night were prevented from reaching the crash site by smoke and an intense smell that they feared might be toxic.

Nearby residents were told to keep their windows shut all night, not to leave their homes and to wear masks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media