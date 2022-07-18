Search

18 Jul 2022

Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

Buffalo supermarket shooting accused pleads not guilty to hate crime charges

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 7:15 PM

A white man charged with killing 10 black people in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges that could be punishable by the death penalty.

Payton Gendron was indicted last week on hate crimes and weapons counts.

The plea was entered in court by Gendron’s lawyer, who said she hoped to resolve the case before trial.

Wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, Gendron was silent during the brief hearing.

The 27-count federal indictment contains special findings, including that Gendron engaged in substantial planning to commit an act of terrorism and took aim at vulnerable older people — specifically 86-year-old Ruth Whitfield, 77-year-old Pearl Young, 72-year-old Katherine Massey, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson and 65-year-old Celestine Chaney.

Gendron was arrested outside the entrance of Tops Friendly Supermarket on May 14 following the attack, in which three people were also wounded.

The supermarket reopened to the public last week, two months after the shooting.

Investigators say the gunman drove for more than three hours from his home in Conklin, New York, to a busy supermarket chosen for its location in a predominantly black neighbourhood, with the intent of killing as many black people as possible.

They said he was motivated by white supremacist beliefs which he described in online diary entries.

Gendron wrote in November about staging a livestreamed attack, practised shooting from his car and did reconnaissance on the shop two months before carrying out the plans, according to the entries.

The indictment seeks the forfeiture of an extensive arsenal said to have been recovered from Gendron’s car and home.

The federal indictment charges Gendron with 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in death, three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill three people and another hate crime count alleging Gendron tried to kill other black people in and around the shop. It also includes 13 counts of using a firearm in a hate crime.

Gendron also faces a parallel state prosecution on charges including hate-motivated domestic terrorism, murder and attempted murder as a hate crime. The domestic terrorism hate crime charge carries an automatic life sentence. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media