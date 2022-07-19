Search

19 Jul 2022

Greek Church protests baptism for celebrity same-sex parents

Greek Church protests baptism for celebrity same-sex parents

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jul 2022 2:46 PM

Greece’s Orthodox Church says it will send a letter of protest to the archbishop who heads the church in the United States after he baptised the children of celebrity fashion designer Peter Dundas and his partner Evangelo Bousis.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America presided at the July 9 ceremony near Athens while in Greece on a private visit. Dundas and Bousis have a son and a daughter born via surrogacy.

Dundas, who has designed red-carpet and performance outfits for leading artists including Beyoncé, Ciara and Mary J Blige, agreed to have his children baptised as Orthodox, the religion of his partner. Bousis is of Greek heritage.

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, the governing Holy Synod of the Greek Orthodox Church said it would send letters of complaint to the US church leader as well as to the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is based in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Greek Orthodox Church does not recognise same-sex unions. Greece allows same-sex couples to enter into legal cohabitation agreements but does not allow same-sex marriages.

Archbishop Elpidophoros did not immediately respond to the Greek church’s objection. His official Twitter account featured an excerpt from a July 2 speech in New York in which he spoke out about the need for religion to heal divisions in society.

“Every person, no matter who they are, or what they have done – for better or for worse – is worthy of God’s love. And if they are worthy of God’s love, then they are worthy of our love, too,” Elpidophoros said. “The Church will never reject anyone on the basis of their personhood.”

The Holy Synod complaint was made in response to a letter to the church leadership from Metropolitan Bishop Antonios of Glyfada.

He granted permission for the baptism of Dundas and Evangelo Bousis’ children but said he did not know the ceremony involved a same-sex couple.

“His eminence the Archbishop of America acted unilaterally, on his own initiative and in an improper manner, in the full knowledge that these children (of God) do not belong to our (religious) family,” Antonios wrote.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media