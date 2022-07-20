Search

20 Jul 2022

Egypt resumes hot air ballooning over Luxor after minor crash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 3:08 PM

Egyptian authorities have resumed hot air ballooning over the ancient city of Luxor following a two-day hiatus after two tourists were lightly injured during a ride.

A hot air balloon with 28 tourists drifted off course on Monday because of a change in the direction and speed of winds.

The balloon was at an altitude of 197 feet when it veered off course.

Before landing in an open area, the balloon slightly collided with another one.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it decided to resume the rides after reviewing “all safety measures and steps taken” to operate the popular flights.

It said the two firms operating the balloons involved in Monday’s incident were still suspended until investigations are completed.

Hot air ballooning over Luxor, 320 miles south of Cairo, offers tourists views of ancient temples in the city.

However, ballooning accidents are not uncommon.

A hot air balloon crash near Luxor in 2013 killed 19 tourists, likely the deadliest such accident on record.

In 2009, 16 tourists were hurt when their balloon struck a mobile phone transmission tower.

A year earlier, seven tourists were injured in a similar incident.

News

