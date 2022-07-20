Search

20 Jul 2022

Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Jul 2022 5:55 PM

Uvalde’s top school official has recommended the firing of the school district police chief central to the botched response to the shooting at a primary school that killed 19 pupils and two teachers.

In the face of massive public pressure, the city’s school board will consider firing Pete Arredondo at a special meeting on Saturday to consider the superintendent’s recommendation.

Mr Arredondo has been accused by state officials of making several critical mistakes during the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas on May 24.

School officials have previously resisted calls to fire him.

The announcement comes two days after a meeting which saw school board members lambasted for more than three hours by members of the public, who accused them of not implementing basic security at Robb, of not being transparent about what happened, and of failing to hold Mr Arredondo to account.

Confronted with parents’ vociferous demands to fire Mr Arredondo and warnings his job could be next, Superintendent Hal Harrell said on Monday the police chief was a contract employee who could not be fired at will.

The agenda for Saturday’s meeting includes the board discussing the potential firing with its lawyer.

Mr Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the mass shooting, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Although nearly 400 officers from various agencies were involved in the police response that took more than an hour to confront and kill the gunman, Mr Arredondo is one of only two known to have faced discipline.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media