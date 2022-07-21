Search

21 Jul 2022

Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

Court closes restraining order case against singer Ricky Martin

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jul 2022 5:26 PM

A Puerto Rico court “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case was closed, a judicial spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily, therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required,” the spokesperson said.

A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer.

The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police did not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Ricky Martin said recently in a tweet that the order was based on “completely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with the responsibility that characterises me”.

The hearing to review the case was scheduled for Thursday, but it took place behind closed doors and the parties attended it virtually.

Outside the tribunal, several media reporters and cameras waited.

“Just as we anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court,” Ricky Martin’s legal team said in a statement.

When the restraining order was issued, the Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero said the order stated that Martin and the other person dated for seven months.

The report quoted the order as saying that they broke up two months earlier but that the petitioner said Martin did not accept the separation and had been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them,” Martin’s legal team said Thursday. “We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

The singer is expected to perform a concert on Friday and Saturday with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media