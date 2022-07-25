Search

25 Jul 2022

US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

US could demand action on dams to save last Atlantic salmon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 7:25 PM

The US government is conducting a review of four dams on a Maine river that could result in a lifeline for the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country.

The last of the wild salmon live in a group of rivers in Maine and have been listed under the Endangered Species Act since 2000.

One of the rivers is the Kennebec River, where Brookfield Renewable US owns dams.

Brookfield wants to amend federal licences for four dams and receive a new 40-year operating licence for one of them.

That requires a review of the dams’ impacts on salmon, representatives for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

The federal review could result in mitigation measures Brookfield would need to take to protect the salmon, NOAA officials said. The review comes as the Biden administration is also looking at changes to dams in other parts of the country.

The administration released reports earlier this month that said removing dams on the lower Snake River may be needed to adequately restore salmon runs in the Pacific Northwest.

In Maine, Brookfield views the review as a step towards building new fish passages on the Kennebec, which will help the fish migrate and spawn, said David Heidrich, a spokesman for the company.

Brookfield plans to spend at least 40 million dollars (£33 million) on structural modifications to its projects, and will incorporate changes required by the federal review, Mr Heidrich said.

The review “is a critical regulatory approval that moves Brookfield one step closer to the construction and operation of new, state-of-art fishways on the Lower Kennebec,” he said.

The last wild Atlantic salmon have long been a focus of conservation advocates in New England.

Environmental groups have raised alarms that counters found fewer fish on the Penobscot River in 2021 than in any year since 2016.

The fish were once abundant in Maine rivers but factors such as dams, overfishing, habitat loss and pollution dramatically reduced their populations.

In May Brookfield said it would use seasonal shutdown procedures for the Kennebec River dams to help the salmon migrate.

The best way to help the salmon population recover would be to remove the dams altogether, said Nick Bennett, staff scientist with the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

That would open up access to the Sandy River, a tributary of the Kennebec that is prime salmon habitat, he said.

“If we could get those four dams removed, the best big chunk of Atlantic salmon spawning and rearing habitat, which is the Sandy River and its tributaries, would be direct free swim from the ocean,” Mr Bennett said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media