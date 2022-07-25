Search

25 Jul 2022

Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

Biden says he is ‘feeling better every day’ after Covid case

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 10:55 PM

President Joe Biden said that he is “feeling better every day” as he recovers from his coronavirus infection.

The White House plans to hold a summit on Tuesday to discuss developing a new generation of vaccines that could more effectively guard against contagious variants.

After participating in a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Mr Biden said “everything’s on the button” with the medical tests he has been receiving each evening.

He also said he has been sleeping better, joking that his dog had to wake him up this morning.

“My wife’s not here, she usually takes him out,” Mr Biden said. Shortly before 7am, he said he felt “the nuzzle of my dog’s nose against my chest”.

First lady Jill Biden has been at the family home in Delaware while the president isolates in the White House residence.

Mr Biden said his voice is still raspy and he still has nasal congestion, but he is “on my way to fully recovered, God willing”.

“I’m not keeping the same hours, but I’m meeting all my requirements that have come before me,” he said.

It was Mr Biden’s first public appearance since Friday. Although his voice was deeper and raspier than normal, a deep and persistent cough was all but gone.

He is also expected to deliver pre-recorded remarks to the National Organisation of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando.

The vaccine summit on Tuesday, which involves top administration officials, scientists and pharmaceutical executives, comes as the country faces a surge of infections from BA.5, a variant that is an offshoot of the Omicron strain.

Although the current generation of vaccines, plus antiviral drugs, have helped prevent hospital admissions and deaths, there are hopes that new versions could provide more durable protection against disruptive infections.

The president was likely infected by the BA.5 variant, and he tested positive on Thursday. A new note from his doctor, released on Monday, said his symptoms have “almost completely resolved”.

Dr Kevin O’Connor also wrote that his vital signs remain “absolutely normal”.

Mr Biden has been taking the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and he plans to remain isolated in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” Dr O’Connor wrote.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media