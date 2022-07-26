Search

26 Jul 2022

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar top MTV VMA nominations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 2:42 PM

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top contenders with seven nominations at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Lil Nas X and Harlow earned multiple nominations for their collaborative hit Industry Baby, which is nominated for video of the year.

Both performers, along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo, will compete for artist of the year.

Lamar, who is nominated for the first time since 2018, has two songs, family ties and N95, that will vie for best cinematography.

The rapper was also nominated for best hip-hop, direction, visual effects, editing, and video for good.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six.

Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

Madonna, who is the most decorated artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs’ five decades.

She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album Madame X.

The awards will have 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem with four along with Kacey Musgraves, GAYLE and Maneskin – who each have two nominations.

The VMAs will take place on August 28 at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Fan voting begins on Tuesday across 22 categories at vote.mtv.com.

