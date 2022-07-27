Search

27 Jul 2022

Credit Suisse CEO resigns as bank posts second quarter loss

Credit Suisse CEO resigns as bank posts second quarter loss

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

Credit Suisse has said its CEO Thomas Gottstein is resigning after two and a half years in the job, as he announced “disappointing” results, plunging revenues and a net loss in the second quarter.

These are the latest signs that the top-drawer Swiss bank is not yet finished with a string of troubles in recent years.

The Zurich-based bank said Ulrich Koerner, whom Mr Gottstein brought onto its board from rival UBS last year, will take the helm starting on Monday.

Credit Suisse also announced a new “strategic review” that among other things will aim to lower costs.

Mr Gottstein, a 23-year veteran of the bank, cited “personal and health-related considerations” weighing on his move to hand over to Mr Koerner, who also worked for Credit Suisse earlier in his career.

Overall, Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs (about £1.4 billion) in the second quarter, from a profit of 253 million francs in the quarter a year ago. Revenues plunged 29% to 3.6 billion francs (£3.1 billion).

Credit Suisse said: “The combination of the geopolitical situation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and significant monetary tightening by major central banks in response to inflation concerns have continued to result in heightened volatility and client risk aversion so far this year.”

It also said that the current market environment “has had an adverse impact on client activity across both wealth management and the investment bank”.

Those represent two of the bank’s most important operations.

Credit Suisse said widening credit spreads had caused a nearly quarter-billion-dollar loss in its leveraged finance portfolio. It also cited provisions for legal costs.

“Our results for the second quarter of 2022 are disappointing, especially in the investment bank, and were also impacted by higher litigation provisions and other adjusting items,” Mr Gottstein said.

Credit Suisse has run into a series of troubles in recent years, including bad bets on hedge funds and a spying scandal involving UBS.

Also, a Swiss court fined the bank more than two million dollars (£1.6 million) last month for failing to prevent money laundering linked to a Bulgarian criminal gang more than 15 years ago.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media