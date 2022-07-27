Search

27 Jul 2022

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

China calls report it tried to obtain US Federal Reserve data ‘a political lie’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 12:55 PM

China’s government has rejected as a “political lie” a report by The Wall Street Journal that Beijing tried to recruit informants in the Federal Reserve system to obtain US economic data.

The report, citing an investigation by a Senate panel, adds to accusations of Chinese computer hacking and other efforts to steal US commercial and government information.

The report “has no factual basis”, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The Journal said Chinese authorities tried to recruit employees of regional Fed banks by offering contracts.

It said an employee who visited Shanghai in 2019 during US-Chinese trade tension was threatened with prison to pressure the employee to disclose data including about tariffs.

“The report you mentioned is a political lie fabricated by a few Republican lawmakers who harbour ill intentions,” Mr Zhao said in response to questions at a regular news briefing.

He blamed “China-phobia and persecution mania”.

The Journal said the Senate panel’s report gave no indication whether sensitive information was lost in the alleged decade-long effort that began in about 2013.

It said internal Fed information could give insight into economic analysis, financial system oversight and interest rate policy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media