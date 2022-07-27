Search

27 Jul 2022

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

Neymar to stand trial in Spain over Barcelona transfer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jul 2022 5:49 PM

Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial in Spain a month before the World Cup for alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

Neymar’s parents, former Barcelona president Sandro Rosell and both the club and Brazilian team Santos are also set to go on trial after a complaint brought by Brazilian investment group DIS regarding the amount of the player’s transfer.

The trial is scheduled to start on October 17, around a month before the World Cup begins on November 21 in Qatar.

Neymar and his father, who is also his agent, face corruption charges and a prison sentence of up to two years, which would not be likely to carry any prison time.

They also face a fine of 10 million euros (£8.4 million).

Rosell faces five years in prison for fraud and corruption charges, plus a fine of 10 million euros.

DIS was entitled to 40% of Neymar’s transfer but said it received a smaller compensation because part of the transfer fee was concealed.

Prosecutors said those involved tried to hide the real amount of the transfer in order to pay a lower commission to the investment group.

Neymar and the others have denied wrongdoing.

Neymar and his father previously appeared in court in Madrid a few years ago because of the accusations.

Santos officially received 17.1 million euros (now £14.4 million) for Neymar’s transfer to Barcelona, but prosecutors said the total amount paid by the Spanish club was 25.1 million euros (now £21.1 million), meaning DIS would be entitled to an additional 3.2 million euros (£2.7 million).

Prosecutors said the difference comes from payments made by Barcelona for the future acquisitions of other players, as well as partnerships for friendly matches between the clubs.

According to court documents, DIS paid five million reals (now £780,000) for 40% of Neymar’s rights in 2009.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media