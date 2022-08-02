Search

02 Aug 2022

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

India announces 100 million-dollar credit line to the Maldives

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

India will extend a 100 million dollar (£81 million) line of credit to the Maldives to support development projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, after holding talks with his counterpart, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Mr Solih arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit.

The two countries signed six agreements to boost cooperation in several areas, including disaster management, cyber security and affordable housing.

The two leaders also marked the start of construction on the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a 4.2-mile long bridge and causeway funded by India that will connect the nation’s capital, Male, to three other islands.

Both stressed the importance of close ties between their two countries as essential for peace and stability in the region.

“There has been renewed vigour in the friendly ties between India and Maldives. Our closeness has increased,” Mr Modi said, adding that despite challenges sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation between the two countries has strengthened.

Mr Solih said the two leaders discussed terrorism and the need to “enhance maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean region”.

Neither mentioned China, but Mr Solih’s election in 2018 marked a shift from his predecessor, Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who developed close ties with Beijing in an area India considers as its backyard.

India has been concerned by Mr Yameen’s leaning towards China, which has sought to gain more influence in the Indian Ocean. The former president had pledged support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with the country investing in many infrastructure projects in the Maldives.

“The Maldives will always remain a true friend of India,” Mr Solih said on Tuesday, adding that the relationship between the two will be “of the highest priority”.

His visit follows an announcement that he will run for re-election in 2023.

Since coming to power, the Maldivian president has touted his government’s “India-first policy” and has pledged full support toward deepening ties with New Delhi.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media