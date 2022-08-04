Search

04 Aug 2022

Russian judge sentences US basketball star Griner to nine years in prison

04 Aug 2022 5:49 PM

A judge in Russia has convicted and sentenced American basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling.

Judge Anna Sotnikova said the time Griner has served in custody since her arrest in February will count toward the sentence.

Griner reacted to the sentence with little emotion. She listened to the verdict with a blank stare on her face.

While recapping the evidence and giving her findings on Thursday, the judge said 31-year-old Griner took drugs into Russia illegally.

Before the unusually quick verdict was announced, Griner made a final appeal to the court. She said she had no intention to break the law by taking vape cartridges with cannabis oil into the country when she flew to Moscow in February to play basketball in the city of Yekaterinburg.

Attention now turns to the possibility of a high-stakes prisoner swap that US secretary of state Antony Blinken proposed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Under the proposed deal, Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Russian officials chafed at US statements about the case, saying a possible deal should be discussed through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information”.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement on the verdict that referred to Griner as “wrongfully detained”, a designation that Russian officials have also bristled at.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Mr Biden said.

News

