04 Aug 2022

US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak

The US will declare a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that has already infected more than 6,600 Americans, according to reports.

The announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus – which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The declaration, as reported by the Associated Press, comes as the the Biden administration has faced criticism over the pace of vaccine availability for monkeypox.

Clinics in major cities like New York and San Francisco say they have not received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand and some have had to stop offering the second dose of the vaccine to ensure supply of first doses.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged and close skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing.

People getting sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasise that the virus can infect anyone.

The announcement comes three days after the Biden administration named top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to serve as the White House coordinators to combat the monkeypox outbreak.

