Three more ships carrying grain depart Ukrainian ports

Three more ships carrying grain have departed Ukrainian ports and are heading to Turkey for inspection, defence officials said.
The three ships are loaded with a total of 58,000 tonnes of corn.
The departure of the ships comes after the first grain ship since the start of the war left Ukraine earlier this week.
It crossed the Black Sea under a wartime deal and passed inspection on Wednesday in Istanbul before heading on to Lebanon.
Ukraine is one of the world’s main breadbaskets and the stocks of grain trapped were exacerbating a sharp rise of food prices and raising fears of a global hunger crisis.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.