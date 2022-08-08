Search

08 Aug 2022

Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine for arrivals to three days

Hong Kong cuts Covid hotel quarantine for arrivals to three days

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Aug 2022 9:12 AM

Hong Kong will reduce the mandatory hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to three days from a week, the city’s leader has announced.

The southern Chinese city remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require a quarantine to guard against travellers spreading Covid-19 to the local population.

The policy taking effect on Friday will be Hong Kong’s shortest quarantine for arrivals since the pandemic began.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said arriving travellers must quarantine for three days in a designated hotel, then undergo four days of medical surveillance during which their movements will be restricted via the use of a health code system.

Mr Lee said the new policy of just three days in quarantine was made after scientific data had been analysed to control the risk factors.

“We also have to balance the risks against the economic activities and the social lives of (people in) Hong Kong,” Mr Lee said.

“(The data) gives us the indication that the risk factor of people who have finished three days quarantine in a designated hotel … is actually no more than the risk level of transmission in society.”

The changes to Covid-19 policies come in spite of an increase in daily infections, which city health officials warn could double to 8,000 in the coming weeks.

During their week of quarantine and surveillance, travellers will also have to test regularly for Covid and those who are infected must stay in isolation.

Those who test negative can use public transit and enter malls and markets, but they cannot enter bars and amusement parks or visit elderly homes, schools and certain medical facilities.

For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world’s strictest entry restrictions. At one point, Hong Kong required up to 21 days of compulsory hotel quarantine for visitors and a “circuit breaker” mechanism that would ban flights from certain airlines into the city if they import too many cases.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media