Iranian operative charged in plot to murder Trump security adviser John Bolton

An Iranian operative has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said.
Shahram Poursafi, identified by US officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is wanted by the FBI on charges related to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.
Prosecutors said the alleged act was likely in retaliation for the January 2020 strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
In a statement, Mr Bolton thanked the FBI and Justice Department.
“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States,” he said.
Assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen, the Justice Department’s top national security official, said it was “not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on US soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts”.
