14 Aug 2022

Russia fires rockets after Ukrainian forces vow to retake Kherson

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 2:09 PM

Russian forces have fired rockets on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person.

The area is just to the north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake.

The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early on Sunday of the settlement of Bereznehuvate.

As fighting steps up in southern Ukraine, concern has grown about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling.

Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the attacks, which officials say have damaged monitoring equipment and could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

The Zaporizhzhia facility is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russia’s envoy to international organisations based in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called on Ukraine to stop attacking the plant in order to allow an inspection mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It is important that the Ukrainians stop their shelling of the station and provide security guarantees to members of the mission. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery shelling,” he was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency Tass.

News

