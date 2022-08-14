Search

Deadly explosion tears through market in Armenia’s capital

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 5:55 PM

A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has torn through a popular market in Armenia’s capital, killing at least one person, injuring 36 others and setting off a large fire.

More than three hours after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market, firefighters laboured to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of smoke over the centre of Yerevan.

Rescue workers and volunteers in civilian clothes searched for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw two people pulled from the rubble — a woman with an injured leg and a young man who appeared to be unconscious.

Emergencies minister Armen Pambukhchyan said two sisters were pulled alive from the rubble.

Fireworks continued to explode as the rescuers worked amid thick smoke.

The market, about two kilometres south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite.

The health ministry said 26 people, including 11 children, had been taken to hospital.

