15 Aug 2022

Iran denies involvement in attack on Sir Salman Rushdie

15 Aug 2022

An Iranian government official has denied that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Sir Salman Rushdie, in remarks that were the country’s first public comments on the stabbing attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists.

“We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the US, do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” Mr Kanaani said. “Nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Sir Salman, 75, was stabbed on Friday while attending an event in western New York. He suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and an eye, his agent said. He was likely to lose the injured eye.

His attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the assault through his lawyer.

The award-winning author has faced death threats over his book, The Satanic Verses, for more than 30 years.

Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a fatwa, or Islamic edict, demanding his death. An Iranian foundation had put up a bounty of over 3 million dollars (£2.5m) for the author.

Mr Kanaani said that Iran did not “have any other information more than what the American media has reported”.

The West “condemning the actions of the attacker and in return glorifying the actions of the insulter to Islamic beliefs is a contradictory attitude”, Mr Kanaani added.

News

