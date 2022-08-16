20 dead as bus rams into oil tanker in Pakistan

A passenger bus has crashed into an oil tanker on a highway in eastern Pakistan, bursting into flames and killing at least 20 people.
Police said the accident happened near the town of Jalalpur Peerwala in Punjab province early on Tuesday morning.
The bus was travelling from the eastern city of Lahore to the southern port city of Karachi.
The driver, who was also killed, slammed into the back of the tanker, according to local officials.
The injured were taken to hospital and at least six passengers were reported to be in a critical condition.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif offered his condolences in a statement.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.