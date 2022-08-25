Search

25 Aug 2022

Afghanistan flash floods death toll reaches 182

25 Aug 2022 1:21 PM

At least 182 people have been killed and hundreds more injured during a month of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations and the ruling Taliban.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said more than 250 people were injured as the result of the flash flooding, while more than 3,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. He said at least 182 people had been killed.

The heaviest death toll occurred between August 16 and August 21, when 63 people were killed in the flash floods. Thirty others are reported missing and more than 8,200 families are affected across 13 provinces, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In eastern Logar province, villagers in the Khushi district had said that the flooding was unprecedented in the area’s history. There, the deluge has wiped out animals, houses and agricultural lands. People have been driven from their homes to find refuge in the mountains.

In northern Parwan province, the flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts.

The local weather department has warned that more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 people the month before.

