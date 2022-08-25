Search

26 Aug 2022

Sylvester Stallone’s wife seeks divorce after 25 years of marriage

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 12:55 AM

Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.

The petition was lodged last week in a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, where the couple own a home.

She is seeking exclusive use of their home in Florida — they own another in California — and has asked to have her name changed back to Jennifer Flavin.

She is also asking for a greater share of their assets, alleging the actor deliberately squandered money that should be available to her.

Stallone has yet to file his response to the divorce petition and an email to a representative seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The couple’s three daughters are all adults, so there are no custody issues to resolve.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, star of the Rocky and Rambo franchises, married Jennifer Stallone, 54, a businesswoman and former model, in London in 1997.

They had dated for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s before breaking up and later reconciling.

