Search

26 Aug 2022

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Pakistan seeks international help for flood victims

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 11:47 AM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has asked for international help battling deadly flood damage in the impoverished nation.

His request on Twitter came amid exceptionally heavy rain that continued lashing Pakistan, raising the overall death toll from mid-June to 937.

Mr Sharif said he met with foreign diplomats in the capital Islamabad on damage caused by the floods.

“The ongoing rain spell has caused devastation across the country,” he tweeted, thanking other countries and groups for their support.

“Together we will build back better.”

The flooding from rains, melting glaciers and cloudbursts affected more than three million people.

Floods have damaged 170,000 homes, washed away roads and destroyed nearly 150 bridges, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Although floodwater receded in some areas, the situation worsened in Sindh province, where rescue workers were using boats to evacuate marooned people.

Thousands of flood-affected people were living in makeshift homes and tents.

The crisis forced Mr Sharif’s government to declare a state of emergency.

A United Nations statement on Thursday said it has allocated three million dollars (£2.5 million) for UN aid agencies and its partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

“This will be used for health, nutrition, food security, and water and sanitation services in flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable,” it said.

Monsoon rains in Pakistan typically begin in July.

But this year, heavy downpours started lashing the country in June, triggering floods.

Scientists say climate change is a major factor behind the unusually severe weather, which has made life miserable for millions of people.

According to climate change minister Sherry Rehman, right now the real challenge was saving lives and arranging tents and food for homeless people.

“This is a humanitarian disaster of epic proportions, thousands are without shelter, many are without food and people are stranded,” Ms Rehman said.

“We need to ask not just the provinces and Islamabad, it is beyond the capacity of any one administration or government to rehabilitate and even manage the rescue and relief.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media