Search

01 Sept 2022

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

Russia launches war games with China amid tensions with West

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 9:03 AM

Russia has launched a week of war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defence co-operation between Moscow and Beijing as they face tensions with the US.

The manoeuvres are also intended to demonstrate that Moscow has sufficient military might for drills even as its troops are fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Vostok 2022 exercise will be held until September 7 at seven firing ranges in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan, and will involve more than 50,000 troops and 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

Russian General Staff chief General Valery Gerasimov will personally oversee the drills that will involve troops from several ex-Soviet nations, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.

The Defence Ministry said the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan will “practice joint action to protect sea communications, areas of marine economic activity and support for ground troops in littoral areas”.

The drills showcase increasing defence ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have grown stronger since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on February 24.

China has refused to criticise Russia’s action, blaming the US and Nato for provoking Moscow, and has criticised punishing sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Russia has strongly backed China amid the tensions with Washington that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Mr Putin has drawn parallels between US support for Ukraine and Ms Pelosi’s trip, describing them as part of alleged efforts by Washington to foment global instability.

Alexander Gabuyev, a political analyst, said: “It’s very important for Beijing to show to the US that it has levers to pressure America and its global interests.

“The joint manoeuvres with Moscow, including the naval drills, are intended to signal that if the pressure on Beijing continues it will have no other choice but to strengthen the military partnership with Russia. It will have a direct impact on the interests of the US and its allies, including Japan.”

He added that the Kremlin wants to show that the country’s military is powerful enough to flex its muscle elsewhere despite the campaign in Ukraine.

The exercise continues a series of joint war games by Russia and China in recent years, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea.

Last year, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint manoeuvres.

China’s participation in the drills “aims to deepen pragmatic and friendly co-operation between the militaries of the participating countries, enhance the level of strategic co-operation among all participating parties, and enhance the ability to jointly respond to various security threats,” Chinese Defence Ministry said last week.

Mr Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have developed strong personal ties to bolster a “strategic partnership” between the former communist rivals as they are locked in rivalry with the US.

Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of a military alliance, Mr Putin has said such a prospect cannot be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defence capability.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media