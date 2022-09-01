Vladimir Putin will not attend Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the Kremlin said, but has paid tribute to him.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Mr Putin visited a Moscow hospital where Mr Gorbachev’s body is being kept before Saturday’s funeral.
Mr Peskov told reporters that Mr Putin’s schedule would not allow him to attend the farewell ceremony but paid tribute to the late Soviet president.
Mr Peskov said the event will have “elements” of a state funeral, such as honorary guards and other formalities.
