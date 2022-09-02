Search

02 Sept 2022

Germany confirms £24.2 million settlement with Munich attack families

The families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich Olympics will receive a total of 28 million euros (£24.2 million) in compensation, the German government has confirmed.

The figure — which includes payments already made — had previously been reported by German and Israeli media but not officially communicated by the government.

It is a significant increase from the initial 10 million euro (£8.65 million) offer to the families ahead of the 50th anniversary of the attack, which will be commemorated on Monday.

As part of an agreement with the families, Germany has agreed to acknowledge the failures of authorities at the time and allow German and Israeli historians to review the events surrounding the attack.

Members of the Palestinian group Black September broke into the Olympic Village, killed two athletes from Israel’s national team and took nine more hostage on September 5 1972.

The attackers hoped to force the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel as well as two left-wing extremists in West German jails.

All nine hostages and a West German police officer died during a rescue attempt by German forces.

Relatives of the athletes accuse Germany of failing to secure the Olympic Village, refusing Israeli help and botching the rescue operation.

Immediately after the attack, Germany made payments to relatives of the victims amounting to about 4.19 million marks (about £1.73 million), according to the country’s interior ministry.

In 2002, the surviving relatives received an additional three million euros (£2.59 million), Germany’s dpa news agency reported.

