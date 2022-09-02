Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said.

The victim, identified in German media only by the first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants in the Christopher Street Day event on August 27 after they were insulted by an unknown man.

The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

Authorities said the suspect fled with another person and has not yet been caught.

Nach einer Hassattacke beim CSD Münster ist #Malte verstorben. Ich bin fassungslos + traurig. Mein Beileid + tiefes Mitgefühl gilt seinen Angehörigen + Freund*innen. Gewalt gegen queere Menschen ist eine Bedrohung, der wir alle uns entgegen stellen müssen.https://t.co/J5JEWYAelQ — Sven Lehmann (er/he) (@svenlehmann) September 2, 2022

Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The German government’s LGBTQ+ commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Mr Lehmann wrote on Twitter.

“I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends.”