At least one dead and eight missing after seaplane crash near Seattle

At least one person was dead and eight others were missing after a seaplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday.
The US Coast Guard tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbour, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, off Whidbey Island, about 40 miles north-west of Seattle.
The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” were missing.
